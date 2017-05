× A man tried to lure a teenage girl on the West Side

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Long avenue and Division street.

The man followed the girl in a small red four-door sedan, and called out to her. Then he got out and approached her with a knife in his hand.

The girl ran away, and made it safely home, where she had her mother call 9-11.