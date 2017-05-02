3 men in custody after Indiana teen found safe in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people are now in federal custody in the case of a missing teenager from northwest Indiana.

The 14-year-old girl was found safe just outside Cincinnati earlier today. She was taken to the hospital for examination.

Her family reported her missing late Thursday night.

The Lake County sheriff's department believe she left with a man she met online.

The sheriff’s department released a statement saying two men were taken into custody this afternoon in Ohio.

A third male was taken into custody by the FBI in Kansas.

Authorities say that man allegedly drove the girl from her home in Lake County to the residence in Ohio where she was eventually found. “He then drove back to Kansas where federal authorities took him into custody,” the statement said.

The sheriff's department says this is a “complex case” and haven't released any more details yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.