10 of this year’s craziest Met Gala costumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- Celebs turned out in fabulous and freaky fashion for NYC's annual Met Gala.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit has become one of the biggest "see and be seen" fundraisers.

Tickets to this fashion extravaganza cost $30,000, but it's strictly invitation only.

Without further ado, here are some of the craziest, most creative looks of the night:

1. Rihanna - The Barbadian beauty wore another original piece with Chopard jewels.

2. Katy Perry - This star rose to the occasion and even sparked a little controversy in a head-to-toe red Maison Margiela design by John Galliano.

Is Katy Perry the bride of Frankenstein? Nope, just a cohost of the Met Gala. Wearing Margiela. #metgala pic.twitter.com/5DRw8mED4d — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) May 1, 2017

3. Priyanka Chopra - Chopra puts a spin on the trendy tuxedo dress in this grand Ralph Lauren trench.

4. Bella Hadid - The model continues to push trends to their limits in this shimmery, skin-tight jumpsuit by Alexander Wang.

@alexanderwangny giving it❤️thank you for being my super date ❤️👑💋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 2, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

5. Caroline Kennedy - JFK's daughter finally came up with a way to make florals "groundbreaking" for spring in Comme des Garçons. She also paid tribute to a dear friend.

6. Blake Lively - This Versace gown seems like a traditional award ceremony's dress.... until you get to the bottom.

7. Solange Knowles - B's sister bundled up her Thom Brown dress with a black puffer coat.

#SolangeKnowles (@saintrecords) arrives in style for tonight’s #MetGala celebrating “Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” #TheMet #MetKawakubo A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

8. Kerry Washington - Perhaps even more striking than the 'Scandal' star's Michael Kors outfit is her shocking bob.

9. Cara Delevigne - Just when you thought a pantsuit couldn't look any more majestic.... And check out her sparkly do!

10. Zendaya - Bird is the word for this actress, who wore a luxe, summertime Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Last year's star studded event raised $13.5 million.