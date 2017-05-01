Widespread flooding closes several roads after weekend rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Widespread rains over the weekend have caused flooding throughout Chicagoland.

The heavy rain over the last several days is having a measurable affect throughout the area.

135th Street and Spyglass Drive just West of Ridgeland is closed to Harlem because of water on the roadway. The closure is adding time to people's commute times

Des Plaines and Camp Ground Road is also closed because of high water.

Several forest preserve structures and camp grounds are flooded.

The National Weather Service issued a new flood warning for the Des Plaines River at Riverside and Lyons.

In Riverside, the river is above flood stage to about the 7 foot level.

Residents along the river have been sandbagging in an effort to stop the floodwaters from getting into their properties.

More rain is expected this week. Updates at Chicago Weather Center.