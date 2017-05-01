× White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Kansas City

* After going 5-14 against the Royals last season, the White Sox won all three games when the teams played earlier this season from April 24-26. It’s the first time Chicago won three-straight games against Kansas City since it won four straight in September of 2015.

* The Royals have lost nine straight games, currently the longest-active losing streak in the league. It’s the first time Kansas City has lost at least nine-straight game since 2012 when it lost 12 straight from April 11-24.

* In his last start against the Royals on Tuesday, Dylan Covey got a no decision, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up three hits and two runs, and striking out four. In his last road start, Covey got the loss, giving up 10 hits and eight runs in 5.0 innings against the Yankees on April 19th.

* Jason Vargas started the season 3-0, but got the loss on Monday against the White Sox, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) and seven hits. Vargas has a 1.40 ERA so far this season, sixth best in MLB (minimum 1 IP/team game).

* Jose Abreu has had two hits in each of his last four games against the Royals (8-for-15). Since last season, Abreu is batting .321 with 11 runs and eight RBI against the Royals.

* In Kansas City’s 7-5 loss to the Twins on Sunday, Salvador Perez was 3-for-4 with two runs and two doubles. It was Perez’s first three-hit game of the season and his first since he had three against the Mariners on July 7 of last season.