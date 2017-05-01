× White Sox drop series opener in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are 1-0 in May after ending April with nine consecutive defeats.

Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio hit two-run homers, and the Royals snapped their losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

“You definitely want to end it,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You don’t want to take it any further. It’s nice to get it over with. You can kind of catch your breath and see if we can’t start a streak the other way.”

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the fourth after Alex Gordon doubled. It was his second home run in eight games since being promoted April 21 from Triple-A Omaha.

Hosmer’s two-out homer in the seventh inning with Christian Colon aboard finished the night for White Sox rookie starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

“It’s been a while since we’ve done that,” Hosmer said of shaking hands after a victory. “It felt great. April is behind us. It was a bad month, an awful month honestly. Hopefully we can get hot in the month of May when we’re playing a lot of division games.”

Salvador Perez’s single in the fifth struck the third base bag and scored Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas with two outs.

Left-hander Jason Vargas (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings to pick up the win. Vargas has a 1.42 ERA in five starts.

Peter Moylan, Joakim Soria and Scott Alexander worked three hitless innings, striking out five, after Vargas was removed after 96 pitches.

Covey was charged with six runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, his longest major league outing.

“I feel like I’m getting better every day,” Covey said. “Obviously, it’s frustrating that results aren’t there. But, I feel like I got better from my last start to today. I threw some quality pitches, threw some pitches to get out of jams. Just, obviously a couple of home runs hurt me.”

Jacob May’s ground-ball single in the fourth scored Todd Frazier with the lone White Sox run. May was hitting .030, 1 for 33, at the time.

White Sox reliever Michael Ynoa walked Bonifacio and Brandon Moss and hit Escobar to load the bases with one out in the eighth before Colon grounded into a double play.