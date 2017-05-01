What Did Gilbert Gottfried Do Now?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gilbert Gottfried is one of WGN Morning News' favorite comedians. He is always funny and always unpredictable. (And he always takes it a little too close to the edge.)

But, hey, we do sometimes, too. That's why he's always welcome here. He fits right in.

After his interview, I decided to play the "Would You Rather Game" with him. Since it would be on tape and not LIVE, I was certain that I could edit out anything that might be deemed inappropriate.

Well, after running by management, it was determined that 95% of it was not suitable for broadcast. That basically left me with "Hello" and "Thanks for playing, Gilbert."

No problem. I still love him. And I can't wait til he's back in town to give it another try.

For more information, go to http://www.gilbertgottfried.com