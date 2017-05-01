What Did Gilbert Gottfried Do Now?

Gilbert Gottfried is one of WGN Morning News' favorite comedians.  He is always funny and always unpredictable. (And he always takes it a little too close to the edge.)

But, hey, we do sometimes, too.  That's why he's always welcome here.  He fits right in.

After his interview, I decided to play the "Would You Rather Game" with him.  Since it would be on tape and not LIVE, I was certain that I could edit out anything that might be deemed inappropriate.

Well, after running by management, it was determined that 95% of it was not suitable for broadcast. That basically left me with "Hello" and "Thanks for playing, Gilbert."

No problem.  I still love him.  And I can't wait til he's back in town to give it another try.

For more information, go to http://www.gilbertgottfried.com