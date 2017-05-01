× WGN Morning anchors tip hat to Canadians, belt out ‘O Canada’

ALBERTA, Canada. — The Anaheim Ducks were playing the Edmonton Oilers in Canada Sunday night when a technical difficulty brought about a magical moment.

Canadian country music singer Brett Kissel was supposed to sing the American National Anthem before the start of the NHL playoff game, but his mic stopped working.

He decided to turn to the fans for help and a stadium full of Canadians belted out the Star-Spangled banner.

An incredible moment

When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner…

…In Edmonton

🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6 — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017

Hey @EdmontonOilers fans. A resounding standing ovation for your rendition of the Star Spangled Banner 🇺🇸#Awesome #MicrophoneIssues pic.twitter.com/De2TWqWZFE — Craig Button (@CraigJButton) April 30, 2017

The WGN Morning News anchors decided to return the favor, belting out their best rendition of “O-Canada.”