Top cop's unlocked SUV targeted by burglar

Someone broke into the SUV assigned to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

When officers arrived at Johnson’s home in Bridgeport Saturday, they discovered that the intruder had rifled through the glove box, and apparently found nothing worth taking.

The SUV wasn’t damaged.

Johnson told the WGN Morning News, “That was a lesson about how everybody can be a victim of crime, and you should always make sure that your car doors are locked when you leave the vehicle.”