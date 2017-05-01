× The Flash Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Chicago area – Flood Warnings/Advisories continue on area rivers

While widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely today (Monday), the activity will be much less intense and more intermittent. Thus the Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled. Forecast Flood Warnings/Advisories on area rivers are outlined in green on the highlighted map.

Minor flooding will continue on portions of the Following Rivers…Des Plaines River at Russell, Des Plaines, Riverside and Gurnee, the Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin, the Vermilion River at Leonore, the Kankakee River at Shelby, the Illinois River at Morris, Ottawa and LaSalle, the DuPage River at Shorewood, the West Branch of the DuPage River at Warrenville, and the Sugar Creek at Milford. Moderate Flooding is still forecast on the Fox River at Dayton and the East branch of the DuPage at River at Bolingbrook.

Flood Advisories for swollen rivers near bankfull, but not expected to flood continue for other segments of the Des Plaines, Illinois, Fox, Iroquois, Kankakee, North Branch of the Chicago, the Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers.