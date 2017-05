SCHEREVILLE, Ill. — A 14-year old girl has been missing from her home in northwest Indiana for more than three days.

Amelia King was reported missing early Friday morning from her home near Schererville.

Lake County deputies looked for her over the weekend.

They say she is wearing a hoodie with the name of the band My Chemical Romance on it.

Her family is asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to call police immediately.