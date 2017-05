× Several people stabbed; one dead on the University of Texas campus in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin police said multiple people were reportedly stabbed on the University of Texas campus near the gym.

One victim has died from their injuries.

Police say the suspect has been arrested and there is no longer a threat on campus.

Austin police are assisting the University of Texas police in the investigation.

