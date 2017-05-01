× Niles North student kicked out for a racist post on social media

SKOKIE, Ill. — A student at Niles North High School is no allowed to return to school due to a photo that sparked an outcry from other students.

The student who is no longer returning to school posted a racist comment with a picture of a BB gun on social media.

School officials learned of the Snapchat post last Tuesday. Students were so upset that they staged a walkout Friday and asked the entire village to stand against racism.

Though the post was determined to pose no direct threat to the school, administrators said the student will be prohibited from returning, in the interest of maintaining a safe and nurturing environment.