Nationwide protests expected for May Day

(CHICAGO) Monday marks May Day, which brings immigrant and union groups together to protest for workers’ rights.

Mass protests are expected across the country.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Organizers say they expect to see larger marches this year because of President Trump’s policies.

In some places, activists are urging people to skip work, school and shopping to show the importance of immigrant labor.

They say they hope their message of unity and strength reaches the President and Congress and leads to a change in policy.