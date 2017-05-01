Lunchbreak: Blow torched beef tenderloin, prepared by Reclaimed Bar and Restaurant chef Craig Bell

Reclaimed Bar and Restaurant

3655 N. Western Avenue

Chicago

(773) 857-0943

www.reclaimedbarandrestaurant.com

Event:

May 6

noon – 6:00 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Pig Roast with The Wandering Boys

To purchase tickets:

www.eventbrite.com/

Blow Torched Beef Tenderloin over Mixed Green Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Almonds, Sliced Apples

Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

1 lb beef tenderloin

Directions:

Cook tenderloin to 120 degrees or rare. Season with sea salt and fresh black pepper. Grill to rare at high heat. Remove from heat and let cool overnight.

Apple Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/2 cup un-filtered apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider

3 basil leaves

2 tsp honey

3/4 tsp sea or Kosher salt

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/8 tsp fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.

Candy Spice

Ingredients:

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

Mix all spices thoroughly in a bowl.

Blow Torched Tenderloin

Slice the beef tenderloin into very thin slices. Assemble in a shingle style on drying rack over a saute pan. Liberally dust the beef with the candy spice mixture. Brule the candy spice with torch using indirect heat (be careful not to apply too much heat – this will burn all of the sugars).

Salad

Toss 4 cups of the greens in vinaigrette dressing. Plate greens and garnish with apples, tomatoes, burrata, red onion, and almonds (amounts and sizes to your liking). Once the tenderloin is fully caramelized use a spatula to place over salad.