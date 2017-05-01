Dear Tom,

How does April 2017 rank in terms of total precipitation?

Thanks,

T.R. Valentine

Dear T.R.,

April 2017 was the city’s eight wettest April on record, dating back to 1871. Precipitation totaled 6.43 inches, nearly half of it falling this past weekend when 1.95 inches fell Saturday and another 1.32 inches Sunday. The city’s wettest April occurred just four years ago when 8.68 inches was logged in 2013. That month was also defined by an excessive precipitation event when 5.55 inches fell April 17-18. Rainfall was even heavier in many locations with totals around seven inches in areas including Elmhurst, Lisle, Oak Brook and Glen Ellyn. The rain sent many Chicago area rivers into record flood, flooded thousands of basements and caused numerous power outages and road closures. Other wet Aprils include 8.33 inches in 1947 and 7.84 inches in 1975.