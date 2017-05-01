Home where toddler was found dead now condemned

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — The home where 16- month- old Semaj Crosby was found dead has been condemned.

Authorities released photos showing a filthy home with soiled carpets, walls and garbage.

In the kitchen, food in foil pans and pizza boxes were piled on a table.

The back door and electrical panel were blocked by trash bags, strollers and containers.

Authorities from the Illinois Dept of Children and Family Services had been at the home less than three hours before the child disappeared. They were investigating a previous neglect allegation.

Semaj Crosby’s funeral is Friday.