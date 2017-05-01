Heavy rains cause flood warning and street closures in the suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Heavy rains have caused flooding issues for several communities around the city.

The National Weather Service issued a new flood warning for the Des Plaines River at Riverside and Lyons.

Hours ago, officials said the river had already crested but things have changed to the point where the river could go up another six inches.

The river is currently lingering around flood stage, which could lead to various problems but police in the area have not yet heard of any issues.

The Chicago River in Albany Park is also being watched because of its history of flooding. The water there has not yet crested.

In the Northwest suburbs high waters led to street closures.

The intersection of Roselle and Higgins in Hoffman Estates looks more like a swamp this Monday morning.

Part of the road has been blocked off after at least one car stalled out.

Flood water stretches from the street, over the sidewalk and onto the grass.

The water is going down the drain slowly because grates are clogged with debris and garbage.