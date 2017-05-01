Federal lawsuit filed by Chicago man injured by ICE agents

CHICAGO — A man injured during a raid by immigration agents has filed a federal civil rights complaint in Chicago alleging authorities wrongly believed he was a gang member.

Monday’s lawsuit claims Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered Wilmer Catalan-Ramirez’s home March 27 without a warrant or consent. ICE allegedly relied on incorrect information from a Chicago police gang database.

The lawsuit says Catalan-Ramirez has never been in a gang, but was left partially paralyzed after a January drive-by shooting.

ICE agents allegedly fractured his shoulder. The lawsuit says he’s receiving inadequate medical care while detained by ICE.

The lawsuit says Catalan-Ramirez is Latin American with U.S. citizen children. It doesn’t specify his immigration status.

Chicago police and ICE declined comment.

The incident happened the same day ICE shot and injured another man in a separate raid.