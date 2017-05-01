‘Decal Devils’ are in the details of historic restoration in Gary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. – This fading steel town has its share of old crumbling buildings, giving the city a distinctly drab appearance.

“I mean nobody’s seen color in this area for how long?” asked Eric Roldan, a 34-year-old artist from Gary. “We’re left with all the buildings, but no people to fill it and no communities to fill it.”

He is part of a group trying to change the conversation – and the appearance – of Gary.

The Decay Devils are a group of young artists who have spruced up one of the city’s historical landmarks – the old Union Station. The building was the city’s transportation hub until the 1950s, but has fallen into disrepair.

The Decay Devils raised $22,000 from the John S. And James l. Knight Foundation to pay for paint, materials, and artists to breathe new life into the old building.

“We have to preserve what we have,” said Tyrell Anderson, the “Decay Devils” president. “We have to learn and know our history, and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Union Station, is located at 185 Broadway --between the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway tracks. ​