× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Philadelphia

* The Cubs went 5-1 (.833) against the Phillies in 2016. It was Chicago’s most wins against Philadelphia since 2000 (6-3) and second highest single-season winning percentage all-time (best was 6-1, .857, in 1995).

* Chicago lost two of three games in Boston over the weekend for the Cubs’ first series loss on the road in 2017. The Cubs own a 20-11-0 (.645) record in series on the road since the beginning of 2016, best in MLB.

* Brett Anderson allowed just one earned run against the Pirates in his last outing, his third start this season allowing one or zero earned runs. Only three NL pitchers have more such starts this season.

* After entering the weekend with a six-game winning streak, Philadelphia was swept in three games at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies have produced a good record at home (7-4) but have struggled on the road (4-8).

* Cesar Hernandez recorded 31 hits for the Phillies in April, which was tied for the ninth-most hits by a Philadelphia player in April since 1913 (most since Michael Young also had 31 in 2013).

* After recording 17 strikeouts over 9.0 innings over his first two starts of 2017, Vince Velasquez has struck out just five batters over 12.1 innings in his last two starts. However, he has recorded a quality start in each of the last two outings.