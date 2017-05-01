Crime stats show number of Chicago shootings down for month of April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's monthly violent crime numbers are out, and the police department says it is making progress in the right direction.

The month of April saw a modest decline in the number of Chicago shootings and shooting victims. This is the second straight month with a downward trend in gun violence in the city.

In April, the city saw 247 shooting incidents, producing 45 murders and 308 shooting victims.

For the year to date, shootings are down nearly 13 percent and the number of shooting victims is down nine percent.

Sunday, 11 people were shot, one fatally. A man and woman were robbed in their car in Humboldt Park.

The woman was seriously injured. No one has bee arrested yet in connection with that crime.