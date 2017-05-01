Cool, damp pattern to persist into the weekend

Satellite imagery late Monday evening showed the center of a large storm system continuing northeastward across the upper Great lakes. Though flood-producing rains have shifted east with an attendant cold front, periodic showers have persisted. Cold air aloft, circulating around the core of low pressure, will keep the atmosphere unstable enough to support brief showers through Tuesday. Dry weather is expected midweek, before a similar storm system evolves over the southern Plains. This next weather producer is to spread rain back across the metro area Thursday and Thursday night. Heavy rainfall may occur from the far south suburbs, across northwest Indiana. In addition, blustery northeast winds will give a feel of early November, rather than early May. Improving weather is due to arrive Sunday.
