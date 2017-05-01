Chipotle honoring teachers with free burritos

Forget the apple. To show their appreciation, Chipotle wants to give teachers a burrito.

Or a salad.

Or tacos.

The restaurant chain is honoring teachers Tuesday with a buy-one/get one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.

According to their website:

In honor of teachers and their hard work, we’re giving all educators BUY-ONE/GET-ONE FREE BURRITOS, BOWLS, SALADS, OR ORDERS OF TACOS. Teachers, faculty, and staff: bring in your school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. on Tuesday May 2nd from 3pm-close and we’ll hook you up.

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day w/ BOGOs. Bring your faculty ID on 5/3 to score. Rules: https://t.co/DFLaEgpr95 pic.twitter.com/7rQY6k5GM6 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 25, 2016

The website also states: