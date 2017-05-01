Chicago police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jamiya Clay was last seen in the area 2700 W. Washington. Police say she frequents the area of 2900 W. Washington.

She was last seen with blue and black hair extensions pulled back into a ponytail. She was wearing a turquoise and yellow checkered North Face jacket, blue jogging pants and baby blue Jordan gym shoes.

If you have any information, contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.