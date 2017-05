× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

With the two-day heavy 2 to 5-inch-plus rains behind us, rivers across the entire Chicago-area are on the rise with many segments in minor flood or flooding imminent. Several other rivers are under Flood Advisories – nearing bankfull, but expected to crest below flood. Moderate flooding is expected on the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook affecting Will County, the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, the Fox River at Dayton affecting LaSalle County, and the DuPage River at Shorewood affecting Will County.