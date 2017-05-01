× Cashier remains calm during armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Security video of an armed robbery at a restaurant has gone viral and now the cashier is speaking out about the experience.

Tucker Murray was working the cash register at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri last week.

A man came in, ordered a sandwich and then pointed a gun at Murray’s head and demanded all the money.

Murray said the man holding the gun seemed more nervous than he did.

After police released the video the gunman was identified and is now in custody.

Murray says he’ll be back at work next week.