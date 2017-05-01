× Carjacking reported in north suburbs

PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Police are investigating reports of a carjacking in a parking lot of quiet suburban neighborhood.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Mariano in the 1900 block of S. Cumberland in Park Ridge.

Police say two suspects wearing ski masks approach the victim and stole a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee.

There is not detailed description of the suspects.

It is unclear if the carjacking happened in the surface parking lot or the underground lot at that location.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.