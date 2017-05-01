Around Town Checks Out Stomping Grounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOMPING GROUNDS is a series of free events in six distinct communities showcasing six percussive dance companies. The five primary companies host "Performalogues" and present lecture-demonstrations, master classes and teacher training programs in 10 to 12 Chicago Public Schools throughout the spring. In addition, special guests GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai performs a solo concert Each "Performalogue" includes performances by a host company, a featured company and a guest company, along with dialogue between the artists and audience throughout the evening, food trucks and visual arts exhibitions.

chicagotap.org/performances/stomping-grounds