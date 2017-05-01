× April the giraffe’s calf finally has a name

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — After weeks of waiting, Animal Adventure Park in New York announced the name of April the giraffe’s baby calf as Tajiri.

The baby’s name was announced live Monday morning on “Good Morning America.” In the end, keeper Allysa Swilley named the calf Tajiri, which is Swahili for hope and confidence.

“Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys, as a community globally now. But it is a hope for giraffes. We have been able to give giraffes a voice,” Swilley said in a live Facebook video.

Votes were $1 and proceeds are expected to go towards the park, giraffe conservation efforts and a fund named for the park owners’ daughter that helps local families with medical expenses.

The now-famous giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf on April 15 as people around the world were glued to their computers watching the live feed. The giraffe cam was taken down last week.

The names that initially topped the voting contest list were:

– Unity

– Patches

– Apollo

– Patch

– Peter

– Harpur

– Geoffrey

– Noah

– Ollie

– Allysa’s choice (April’s keeper)