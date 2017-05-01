American Idol winner Taylor Hicks on new food show, playing harmonica with Snoop Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back in May of 2006, Taylor Hicks edged out Katherine McPhee to win the fifth season of "American Idol" and his life changed.

Soon after, his single "Do I Make You Proud' debuted at No. 1.

He went on to write a memoir, perform in "Grease" on Broadway and kept on turning out music.

His latest thing is the second season of a cooking series on cable called "State Plate." You can watch it on the INSP channel Fridays at 6 p.m.

And you can see Taylor Hicks at the City Winery on May 18. Go to citywinery.com for more information.