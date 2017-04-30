× Updated Flash Flood Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area

445 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 /545 AM EDT Sun Apr 30 2017/

Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office

…UPDATED FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch (dark-green shaded area on highlighted map) is in effect for

* Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following

areas, in Illinois, Cook, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee,

Livingston, Will Kane-DuPage-La Salle-Kendall-,

, . In Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter.

Including the cities of Chicago, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee,

Pontiac, Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer,

Fowler, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Ottawa, and Oswego

* Through Monday morning.

* Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall are

expected through this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of

1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts are likely across

the area. Given the rain that has already fallen, runoff from

additional heavy rain may result in flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.