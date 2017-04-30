Updated Flash Flood Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area
445 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 /545 AM EDT Sun Apr 30 2017/
Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office
…UPDATED FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch (dark-green shaded area on highlighted map) is in effect for
* Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following
areas, in Illinois, Cook, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee,
Livingston, Will Kane-DuPage-La Salle-Kendall-,
, . In Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter.
Including the cities of Chicago, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee,
Pontiac, Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer,
Fowler, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Ottawa, and Oswego
* Through Monday morning.
* Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall are
expected through this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts are likely across
the area. Given the rain that has already fallen, runoff from
additional heavy rain may result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.