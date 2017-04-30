× Unclaimed lotto tickets in Illinois include $5M, $1M and $800K prizes

CHICAGO – If you have lottery tickets sitting around, you might want to double check them. There are several unclaimed winning tickets in Illinois.

Last Wednesday, a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at the AF Truck Stand on North Ave. in west suburban Northlake.

That ticket is worth $350,000.

On April 14th, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Snappy Convenience Center at Lawrence and California in Ravenswood.

That ticket is worth $5,000,000.

On January 28th, a winning million dollar Power Ball ticket was sold at Stone Park Drugs & Liquor in Stone Park.

On February 19th, a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven at Belmont and Austin in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

On April 5th, a $100,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at the Bucky’s Express at Cicero and Devon in Lincolnwood.

On August 16, 2016 a $350,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at A & B Convenience inside the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

You can search past winning numbers on the Illinois Lottery website.