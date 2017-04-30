‘The Chainsmokers’ crash high school prom in Rosemont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT -- Huntley High School had a prom surprise students will never forget.

Popular DJ duo 'The Chainsmokers' crashed the school's prom Saturday night, putting on a surprise performance for students at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Rosemont before the group performed nearby at the Allstate Arena.

Students were clearly ecstatic once they realized it was actually Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall performing their own songs, including the record-breaking hit "Closer."

Huntley High School Principal Scott Rowe told the Daily Herald the 10-minute performance came together after a student who's a fan of the group sent them an email and they decided to play free of charge.

After the surprise, The Chainsmokers posted a picture on Twitter, saying "crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not..."