Sunday Brunch: Egg salad sandwich with caviar

The Peninsula Chicago’s Derby Day
The Peninsula Chicago – Egg & Caviar Tea Sandwich, Serves 8:
Ingredients
4 hard-boiled eggs, coarsely chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon celery, chopped
1 tablespoon of spring onions, chopped
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
lemon zest from 1 lemon (pinch)
Salt and pepper
12 slices of white bread
½ cup of soft cream cheese + 1 tablespoon of Crème Fraîche
Sevruga Caviar
Edible flowers and dill as garnish
Directions:
- 1. In a medium bowl, coarsely chop 4 hard-boiled eggs.
- 2. Add ¼ cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon chopped celery, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon spring onions and the zest of lemon.
- 3. Season to taste with salt and pepper; combine ingredients gently.
- 4. Remove the crust from 8 slices of bread. Using a rolling pin, roll the bread flat and place 4 square pieces of bread edge-to-edge to create a larger bread square. Seal the joined edges with soft cream cheese and slightly overlap.
- 5. Place half the total egg salad on the large bread square and roll up like sushi.
- 6. Wrap tightly with saran wrap and twist on the ends to create a “roll” and place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to chill and set. This can be made a day or two in advance if desired.
- 7. Using a decorator round cookie cutter, cut the remaining 4 slices of bread into 8 pieces.
- 8. Put the round bread on a baking sheet and toast in an oven until golden brown (approximately 2 minutes).
- 9. Remove the egg salad bread roll from the refrigerator and unwrap. Cut the roll into individual 1 ½” thick slices.
- 10. To assemble, place a toasted bread flower flat on plate and pipe some of the
remaining soft cream cheese on top.
- 11. Stack one slice of the egg-salad roll flat on the flower toast.
- 12. Place a dollop of Crème Fraîche and caviar on top.
- 13. Garnish with edible flowers and dill.