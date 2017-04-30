Sunday Brunch: Egg salad sandwich with caviar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Peninsula Chicago’s Derby Day

The Peninsula Chicago – Egg & Caviar Tea Sandwich, Serves 8:

Ingredients

4 hard-boiled eggs, coarsely chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon celery, chopped

1 tablespoon of spring onions, chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

lemon zest from 1 lemon (pinch)

Salt and pepper

12 slices of white bread

½ cup of soft cream cheese + 1 tablespoon of Crème Fraîche

Sevruga Caviar

Edible flowers and dill as garnish

Directions:

4. Remove the crust from 8 slices of bread. Using a rolling pin, roll the bread flat and place 4 square pieces of bread edge-to-edge to create a larger bread square. Seal the joined edges with soft cream cheese and slightly overlap.

3. Season to taste with salt and pepper; combine ingredients gently.

2. Add ¼ cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon chopped celery, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon spring onions and the zest of lemon.

5. Place half the total egg salad on the large bread square and roll up like sushi.

6. Wrap tightly with saran wrap and twist on the ends to create a “roll” and place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to chill and set. This can be made a day or two in advance if desired.

7. Using a decorator round cookie cutter, cut the remaining 4 slices of bread into 8 pieces.

8. Put the round bread on a baking sheet and toast in an oven until golden brown (approximately 2 minutes).

9. Remove the egg salad bread roll from the refrigerator and unwrap. Cut the roll into individual 1 ½” thick slices.

10. To assemble, place a toasted bread flower flat on plate and pipe some of the

remaining soft cream cheese on top.

11. Stack one slice of the egg-salad roll flat on the flower toast.

12. Place a dollop of Crème Fraîche and caviar on top.