Shaun Davis discusses the end of the Bulls’ season & Bears’ draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are a pair of franchises in the same position, even if one made the playoffs and the other wasn't close.

The Bulls still lack a direction as a franchise, which was more evident than ever won they won the first two games of their playoff series with the Celtics then lost four straight.

Meanwhile the Bears threw many people for a loop when they traded up to make an unlikely name the new face of the franchise.

What does the future hold for both teams? No one really knows.

Shaun Davis of ESPN Radio 1000 came on Sports Feed to discuss both of those teams with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Sunday.

To hear his thoughts on these franchises, click on the video above or below.