× Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, tornadoes possible, across the Chicago area – mainly this afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the entire Chicago area for a Slight Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night – the greatest risk here appears to be this afternoon into this evening. The Slight Risk (wide-yellow-shaded area extending all the way from the Gulf of Mexico north to the Chicago area on the highlighted map depicts a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location, including a 5% chance of a tornado today and tonight).