Lexus Long Drive: Michigan Golf

MICHIGAN - Golfers are awaiting the opening of the newest public course in the Chicago area, the Preserve at Oak Meadows in Wood Dale.

They hope to cut the ribbon around the first of July there.

Across the lake, there are a couple of new properties in Michigan all ready to go.

We'll begin closest to home at the Gull Lake Resort outside Kalamazoo.

The Scott family already had five courses in operation, the sixth is called Stoatin Brae.

It's now the centerpiece of the property, encompassing the highest elevations in Kalamazoo County, markedly different from the other five tracks at Gull Lake.

Stoaten Brae now has all 18 holes open for business.

The other new property has been open for a bit.

It's actually two courses in one.

The Loop at Forest Dunes, designed by noted architect Tom Doak, is 100% reversible.

It plays clockwise one day and counterclockwise the next.

A fescue course, walking only, and playable for everybody from three sets of tee boxes.

It's sure to become a bucket list top for anybody passing through the central part of the lower peninsula.