Latest hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts across the Chicago area

Rainfall the past 24-hours has ranged from 3 to 4-inches far south to about an inch to 1 and a half inches far north portion. Rivers area-wide are on the rise with moderate flooding expected on segments of the Illinois River, the Fox, the East Branch of the DuPage, the Des Plaines, and the Little Calumet Rivers. Minor flooding is expected on segments of several other rivers as noted in the stage/flood summary below.