Iglesias drives in 3 as Tigers end White Sox winning streak

DETROIT — Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jordan Zimmermann (3-1) picked up a sloppy victory, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out five and gave up one homer.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-1) allowed seven runs on a career-high 14 hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one as the White Sox lost their six-game winning streak.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Melky Cabrera singled with two outs and Jose Abreu followed with a triple off the out-of-town scoreboard in deep right-center.

Justin Upton’s fifth homer tied the game in the second. He then led off the fourth with a single, moved to second on Alex Avila’s hit and scored on Jim Adduci’s double to left-center field.

John Hicks made it four straight hits with an RBI single off Gonzalez to make it 3-1, and Adduci scored when Iglesias grounded out. Nick Castellanos finished the inning with an RBI single to make it a four-run game.

Cabrera answered with an RBI single in the fifth, pulling the White Sox within 5-2, but Iglesias’ two-run double in the bottom of the inning put the Tigers up by five.

Todd Frazier led off the sixth with a long homer, bringing Blaine Hardy in from the Detroit bullpen.

Detroit’s bullpen has struggled all season, but the White Sox couldn’t get any closer against Hardy and three other relievers.