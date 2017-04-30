Designers make dream home a reality in Lake Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST -- A team of more than 30 designers and landscape architects transformed an English country estate built in the 1920s by Howard Van Doren Shaw into a true dream home in Lake Forest.

Now the 2017 Lake Forest Showhouse and Gardens has been ranked as one of the top 10 showhouses in the country. The five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and gardens were all reimagined by different designers. And while the list price is just under $4 million, tours of the estate are available through May 21, with the proceeds going to charity.

WGN's Maggie Carlo took a sneak peak inside, and spoke with some of the designers who made this dream home a reality.