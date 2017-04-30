× City to dry out after weekend downpours

The Chicago area is waterlogged in the wake of a washout weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall across the area with many locales receiving more than 2 inches of rain. Local flooding occurred in saturated low-lying areas, and many rivers are in flood. The showers will finally taper off Monday as the storm system moves into the upper Great Lakes, setting the stage for some welcome dry weather that should extend into the weekend.

The same storm system that soaked Chicago spawned flash floods across the southern Midwest and deadly tornadoes across the South that killed several people in east Texas. Heavy snow and a full-scale blizzard developed on the storm’s cold flank, paralyzing western Kansas with up to 18 inches of snow. By Monday, heavy snow should impact areas from northeast Nebraska to northeast Minnesota.