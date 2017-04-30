× Another round of moderate to heavy rainfall developing this evening.

Radar shows showers developing across much of northern, through east-central Illinois. The air just a couple thousand feet off the surface is somewhat unstable, thus shower and thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase early this evening. Locally heavy rainfall is likely to create ponding of water and flooding of low lying areas.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until about midnight, then taper to brief, lighter showers as a front passes. This front, now moving across eastern Missouri will act to cut off the flow of deep moisture into the region.