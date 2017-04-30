× 24 – Hour Rainfall Tops 4 Inches with Widespread 2 to 3 Inch Totals

There were a few locations recording less than an inch of rainfall the past 24 hours but for the most part totals were well over an inch with 4.44 inches at Oglesby in LaSalle County topping the list. Frank Wachowski reported the 2.29 inch 24 hour total at Midway set a new daily record high supplanting the 1.62 inches on April 29, 1963. Hardest hit counties were LaSalle and Grundy where several reports in excess of 3 inches were received.

Following is a listing of the 20 top 24-hour rainfall reports ending at 8 am this morning:

Location/ Rainfall (inches)

Oglesby…..4.44

Peru…..3.88

Ottawa….3.77

Streator…..3.75

Minooka….3.51

Marseilles….3.21

Seneca….3.18

Plainfield…..3.08

Channahon…..3.08

Morris…..3.07

Carbon Hill….3.05

Wilmington…..3.02

Joliet….2.97

Yorkville…..2.91

Lockport….2.87

Sheridan…..2.83

Lemont….2.80

Coal City….2.80

Oswego….2.79

Rogers Park…..2.75

Burr Ridge…..2.75