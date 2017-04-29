× Significant Weather Advisory for Strong thunderstorms in portions of Iroquois, IL and Newton, Benton and Jasper Counties, IN until 8:45PM CDT

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS... SOUTHEASTERN NEWTON...BENTON AND SOUTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/... At 753 PM CDT/853 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Talbot, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Fowler, Otterbein, Dunnington, Percy Junction, Atkinson, Perkins, Wadena, Talbot, Lochiel, Templeton, Barce, Freeland Park, Foresman, Remington, Oxford, Goodland, Boswell, Earl Park and Ambia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.