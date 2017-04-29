Saturday evening Rainfall/weather reports
Update 8:15PM…
At 8PM CDT..Villa Park (DuPage Co)…1.22 inches
_____________________________________________________________________
Between 7 and 7:30PM CDT the following rainfall reports have been received at the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Midway 3 SW…1.49 inches…record for this date is 1.62 inches
Mokena (Will Co)…1.38 inches
Carbon Hill (Grundy Co)…1.97 inches
Lemont High School (Cook Co)…1.30 inches
St. Charles (Kane Co)…1.27 inches