Saturday evening Rainfall/weather reports

Posted 7:41 PM, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18PM, April 29, 2017
RAW: Heavy rains in Chicago

Update 8:15PM…

At 8PM CDT..Villa Park (DuPage Co)…1.22 inches

_____________________________________________________________________

Between 7 and 7:30PM CDT the following rainfall reports have been received at the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Midway 3 SW…1.49 inches…record for this date is 1.62 inches
Mokena (Will Co)…1.38 inches
Carbon Hill (Grundy Co)…1.97 inches
Lemont High School (Cook Co)…1.30 inches
St. Charles (Kane Co)…1.27 inches