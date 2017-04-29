× Saturday evening Rainfall/weather reports

Update 8:15PM…

At 8PM CDT..Villa Park (DuPage Co)…1.22 inches

_____________________________________________________________________

Between 7 and 7:30PM CDT the following rainfall reports have been received at the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Midway 3 SW…1.49 inches…record for this date is 1.62 inches

Mokena (Will Co)…1.38 inches

Carbon Hill (Grundy Co)…1.97 inches

Lemont High School (Cook Co)…1.30 inches

St. Charles (Kane Co)…1.27 inches