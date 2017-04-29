Police warn of outbreak of carjackings on North and Near West Sides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police issued a community alert after 7 vehicles were stolen in the span of 12 hours Friday.

The first of the carjackings and auto thefts happened at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of north Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile. One incident happened just steps away from Wrigley Feld in the 3500 block of North Clark at 2:45 p.m. in the afternoon. The latest incident happened Friday night around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Bosworth.

Police say the cars were either taken at gunpoint or stolen after being left running, unlocked, and unoccupied. It's a reminder for drivers to be extra careful.

The advice from Chicago police: be aware of your surroundings.