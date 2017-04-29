CHICAGO -- Over 300 makers and artists are taking part in the 2nd Annual spring One of a Kind Show at the Merchandise Mart. From fashion to jewelry, WGN's Maggie Carlo says there's much to see and do at this unique show that lives up to its name.
One of a Kind Show highlights handmade wares from hundreds of makers
