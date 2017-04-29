One dead, one injured in police chase & crash on far South Side
CHICAGO — A police chase of a stolen car led to a fatal crash on the far South Side.
Police were responding to a call about shots being fired in the West Pullman neighborhood just before nine last night.
They saw a white Ford driving off from 127th and Halsted.
The Ford drove west, running a red light and crashing into a red Toyota Corolla at 127th and Throop.
The impact forced the Toyota into a third car, a 2003 Saturn.
The 18-year-old man driving the Toyota died at the scene. His passenger was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and is expected to survive.
One suspect is in custody.