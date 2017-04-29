× Heavy rains could produce localized flash flooding early this evening over a good portion of the Chicago area

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center has issued a Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion centering on strong convective shower/thunderstorm development over a good portion of the Chicago area late this afternoon into the evening hours including Chicago itself (see enclosed orange scalloped are on highlighted map). Localized flash flooding could develop quickly in areas of heaviest rainfall – heavy rains falling at the rate of a half-inch to an inch per hour will continue into the evening hours over most of our area (check the latest radar weather mosaic below).

A warm front is oriented west-east through southern Illinois with widespread heavy rains to the north of the front almost all the way to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. A line of severe thunderstorms is moving east through southern Illinois and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10PM CDT for that area (see affected blue-shaded counties on map below).

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southern Illinois until 10PM CDT this evening…

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic….